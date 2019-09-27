Pakistan is not to recognize Zionist regime: PM

Answering a question at Asia Society in New York, he said Pakistan has a very clear and straight forward position on Zionist Regime.

“Pakistan has very straight forward position, and founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah was very clear that there has to be a just settlement and homeland for Palestinians before Pakistan can recognize Israel,” he said.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had also said that there is no change in Pakistan's policy towards Zionist regime dismissing all rumors in this regard.

Since Pakistan does not recognize Zionist regime, there is no room to have any diplomatic relations with them, he said.

Last year Pakistan's President Arif Alvi had termed reports of the alleged landing of a Zionist Regime's aircraft in Pakistan baseless and unfounded.

'Pakistan is not going to establish any ties with the Zionist Regime,' President Alvi asserted, adding that Pakistan has always supported the cause of Palestine.

During former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf’s tenure, the then Foreign Minister Khurshid Mehmood Kasuri held a meeting with his Zionist counterpart in Turkey.

Those efforts; however, could not make headway because of strong public opposition from within the Pakistani public.



