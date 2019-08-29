Pakistan denies any shift of policy regarding Zionist Regime

Since Pakistan does not recognize Zionist regime, there is no room to have any diplomatic relations with them, he said.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said on Thursday during his weekly media briefing in Islamabad, adding that Pakistan's policy on Israel is very clear and there is no change in it.

Last year President of Pakistan Arif Alvi had also termed reports of the alleged landing of a Zionist Regime's aircraft in Pakistan baseless and unfounded.

'Pakistan is not going to establish any ties with the Zionist Regime,' President Alvi asserted, adding that Pakistan has always supported the cause of Palestine.

During former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf’s tenure, the then Foreign Minister Khurshid Mehmood Kasuri held a meeting with his Zionist counterpart in Turkey.

Those efforts; however, could not make headway because of strong public opposition from within the Pakistani public.

