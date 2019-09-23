Anti-Iran Arab coalition defeated: Pak MP

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed made the remarks while talking in Pakistan’s ‘Geo tv’ program 'Jirga'.

He said that despite the escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region there is no possibility of a confrontation between Iran and the US.The politician went on to say there are huge differences emerging between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over the war in Yemen and there are reports that the UAE is withdrawing its troops from Yemen.

Expressing his views over the deteriorating situation of Afghanistan, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said Iran has some reservations about Afghanistan, but the US is fully trapped in the country.

Founding Director at the Center for Global Policy Dr. Kamran Bokhari during the program said nobody in the world is seeking any conflict between Iran and the US, but there is a chance that the US could become a reason for any new conflict in the region.

He added that Saudi Arabia totally depends on the US for its security that is why it is not capable to stand against Iran.

The analyst said that Trump administration is not interested in war with Iran, but they want a deal with the Islamic Republic and it is likely that we will see unexpected developments at the UN General Assembly.

