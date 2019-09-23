Sep 23, 2019, 8:30 AM
Headlines in Iranian English language dailies on Sept 23

Tehran, Sept 23, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Monday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Biggest petrochemical exhibition 'Iran Plast' kicks off in Tehran

- Oil price to rise gradually

- Kazakhstan to host speakers of Eurasian states parliaments

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran to present plan for Persian Gulf security at UN

- Petrochemicals are Iran’s top earner of foreign currency income: Zanganeh

- Special Issue on 70th Anniversary of Founding of People’s Republic of China included

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran’s warning to intruders: Stay away

- Unidentified aircraft attacks Hashd Al-Sha’abi base in Iraq

- Hassan Yazdani claims gold at World Wrestling Championships

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Military holds parades

- Parsa Piruzfar to play Rumi in “Drunk on Love”

- Persepolis emerge victorious over Esteghlal

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- 40% of economy tax-exempt

- Stocks rally ahead of half yearly reports

- CBI special committee to innovate OMO

