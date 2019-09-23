Headlines in Iranian English language dailies on Sept 23

** IRAN NEWS
- Biggest petrochemical exhibition 'Iran Plast' kicks off in Tehran
- Oil price to rise gradually
- Kazakhstan to host speakers of Eurasian states parliaments
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran to present plan for Persian Gulf security at UN
- Petrochemicals are Iran’s top earner of foreign currency income: Zanganeh
- Special Issue on 70th Anniversary of Founding of People’s Republic of China included
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iran’s warning to intruders: Stay away
- Unidentified aircraft attacks Hashd Al-Sha’abi base in Iraq
- Hassan Yazdani claims gold at World Wrestling Championships
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Military holds parades
- Parsa Piruzfar to play Rumi in “Drunk on Love”
- Persepolis emerge victorious over Esteghlal
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- 40% of economy tax-exempt
- Stocks rally ahead of half yearly reports
- CBI special committee to innovate OMO
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment