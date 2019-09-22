Iran freestyle wrestler becomes world champion

Having got rest in the first bout, Iran’s representative defeated wrestlers from Puerto Rico, Hungary, Russia as well as an opponent from San Marino.

Yazdani's rival Deepak Punia could not participate in the final stage due to an ankle injury.

The event serves as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad or Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place on July 24-August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on July 22.

