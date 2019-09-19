Iran, Nakhchivan review ways to widen relations

In a meeting held in Nakhchivan on Thursday, the two sides reviewed ways to expand ties on agricultural, tourism and trade areas between the autonomous republic and the Iranian cities.

Prime Minister Bakhshiyev hailed Iran's effective role in the region.

Hosseini said Iran's foreign policy has prioritized expansion of cooperation with neighbors.

In line with implementation of the policy, Iran makes efforts to deepen ties and friendship between Iranian provinces neighboring to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

