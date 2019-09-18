Nicaragua ready to develop ties with Iran

Speaking to IRNA, Barquero Baltadano said that Managua government has developed solidarity with Tehran, calling for boosting cooperation with Iran in all fields.

Referring to Iranian Foreign Minister’s recent visit to Managua, he extended hope for an upcoming meeting between Iranian and Nicaraguan presidents to help develop economic cooperation.

He added that both countries’ official stress strengthening economic relations.

Pointing to US’ attempts to create rift between Iran and Nicaragua as two independent countries, he said relations between two sides are unbreakable and will not be impressed by foreign intervention.

Regarding Washington unilateral sanctions against Iran, Barquero Baltadano said Nicaragua opposes any act against governments and nations’ rights which endanger their sovereignty and progress.

Managua supports maintaining peace, solidarity and progress of other nations, he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nicaraguan envoy hailed Iranian culture and civilization and expressed hope for developing cultural and tourism relations between two countries.

