Iran successful model for controlling non-communicable diseases

Baqer Larijani, vice chairman of the National Committee for the Control and Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), which as representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is attending meetings of the High Commission on Non-Communicable Diseases went on to say that following the Uruguay World Conference on NCDs in October 2017, the issue of the establishment of a High Commission on Non-Communicable Diseases was raised by the Director-General of the World Health Organization.

He added that in view of the effective measures taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of prevention and control of non-communicable diseases, Saeed Nemaki, the Minister of Health and Medical Education who is also the chairman of the National Committee for the Prevention and Control of Non-communicable Diseases was selected as a member of the High Commission on Non-Communicable Diseases.

Larijani pointed to the membership of high-ranking officials from 15 countries and 27 outstanding international figures on the High Commission on Non-Communicable Diseases, saying that the presidents of Finland, Sri Lanka and Uruguay, as well as the Russian Health Minister and the former Pakistani Federal Minister, are chairmen of the commission.

He stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the most successful countries in the world in the field of non-communicable diseases control and highlighted that the meeting emphasized that the models used in these programs and the experiences of the country should be shared with other countries in the region.

According to the commission's plan, the Vice Chairman of the National Committee for the Control and Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases will conduct policy and oversight of the implementation of the process of prevention and control of non-communicable diseases in the world at political, economic and health levels in different countries from October 2017 to October 2019. Finally, the report of activities is reflected through the Secretary-General of the World Health Organization to the Secretary-General of the United Nations for presentation at the Conference of Member States.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been selected as one of the 15 member-states of the High Commission on Non-Communicable Diseases at the World Health Organization, and Larijani, as the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, participated in the recent meeting of the Commission and presented our country's report on NCDs.

