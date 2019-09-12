Pakistan blasts Netanyahu pledge to annex occupied west bank

Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s support for the oppressed Palestinians.

"We reject any such move which could lead to dangerous escalation while reaffirming solidarity with Palestinians, Pakistan reiterates its support for independent state of Palestine with Al-Quds as its capital," he said.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi also strongly condemned Netanyahu's evil intention to annex parts of West Bank to the occupied territories.

Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has said that he would move swiftly to annex nearly a third of the occupied West Bank if voters returned him to power in the election next week.

