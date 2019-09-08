Khosravi border open for pilgrims' caravans

In an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Tatar went on to say that Khosravi border opened on Friday for commute of pilgrims, around 900 pilgrims departed for Iraq over past 2 days with a valid passport.

Given to Tasua and Ashura mourning days, the demand by our compatriots to travel to Karbala is very high, and now those pilgrims who want to exit the official Khosravi border to participate in these great rituals can go with the caravans.

Governor of Qasr-e Shirin stated that official Khosravi border is the oldest border for commute of pilgrims to Iraq, and yesterday "we had a meeting to strengthen the infrastructure of Khosravi border with Iraqi officials at the border of Monzariyeh", which the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq have managed to provide appropriate and desirable services to pilgrims.

He said 3,000 Iraqi pilgrims cross Khosravi official border daily to cross into Iran.

Qasr-e Shirin city has 14 accommodation units, including a first-class to 3-star hotel with 322 rooms and 1,200 beds, most of which were built in the early 1990's to accommodate pilgrims on their way to Iraq.

The Khosravi border is the closest point in Iran for crossing into Iraq and to visit the holy sites of Shiite Muslims in Karbala, Kadhimiya and Samarra, which is just 190 kilometers to Baghdad, 380 kilometers to Najaf, 300 to Karbala, 203 to Kadhimiya and 326 kilometers to Samarra.

Qasr-e- Shirin in west of Kermanshah, with a population of 27,000, is located over 186 kilometers from Iraq and along these long borders, there are two official borders of Khosravi and Parviz Khan, the former bordered by the Central Government (the Arab part) and the latter by the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

