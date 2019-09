Speaking to IRNA, secretary of Qazvin karate committee Hamid Reza Davari said the event is underway with the attendance of 649 karatekas from 79 countries.

Hassan Nia in the weight category of – 60 kg ties with Spanish rival and received a bronze medal, he added.

Meanwhile, Asgari in the weight category of – 75 kg stood against German fighter, hit him 5-0 and grabbed a bronze medal.

