Iran to make ball balancing robot for Canada

Speaking to IRNA, head of Mechatronics center of Qazvin Islamic Azad University Mohammad Norouzi said one of the most prestigious universities of Canada had earlier signed MoU with Iranian engineers for carrying out a ball balancing robot project.

The balancing and dynamic robot is supposed to be used for modeling in dynamic systems, helping human in daily routine and is also to be used for conducting some research plans in a Canadian university, he added.

He went on to say that the value of technical equipment of the robot is $20,000.

A Ball-Balancing Robot (BBR) is an omni-directional robot balancing on a single ball, which makes it inherently unstable.

9376**2050

