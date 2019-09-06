Vienna ex-mayor encourages Austrians to boost trade with Iran

After a meeting with Tehran's Mayor Pirouz Hanachi on Thursday, who is in Vienna to attend the UNIDO summit, Häupl noted that there are powers that are influential in Austria.

However, he said, as far as local and city partnerships matters, Austrian companies have to show more courage and move forward.

In urban areas, it should not be subject to international policies, but the taken steps must benefit people, the former mayor said.

The head of the Vienna Fund for Technology and Scientific Research described the current level of Vienna-Tehran relations as "very excellent" and added that this is not in word, and it is the basis of the cooperation document signed a couple of years ago.

The cooperation agreement between Tehran and Vienna was signed between the mayors of the two capitals in June 2016 in the fields of urban development and planning, public transport, waste management, energy efficiency, tourism, culture and economy.

Vienna is cooperating with Iran in many cities, but I think the document of cooperation with Tehran has been written realistically and has been accompanied by objective action since day one, said Häupl.

He welcomed the steps taken so far to implement the document.

Häupl was mayor of Vienna in 1994 to 2018, replaced by Michael Ludwig last year.

Hanachi arrived in Vienna on Monday night at the head of a delegation comprised of city managers and Tehran’s City Council’s members at the invitation of Li Yong, general manager of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and his Austrian counterpart.

He has so far met with the Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Secretary General of the European Cities Forum and will travel to Germany to meet with the Mayor of Berlin.

Mahmoud Mirluohi, a member of the Tehran City Council, also accompanies Hanachi on the trip.

