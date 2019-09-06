Iran's third JCPOA step; outcome of US illogical measures

They believe the continued anti-Iranian policies pursued by the White House in the context of a maximum pressure approach is the actual reason for the failure of diplomatic efforts of the French President Emmanuel Macron and also the order by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who intends to reduce Iran's commitments in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Two months after Iran's second step in reducing its obligations, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered the start of third step on Wednesday night.

Although the diplomatic efforts of some countries, especially France, have intensified in recent weeks, Donald Trump's insistence on unreasonable positions has led all efforts by French President Emmanuel Macron to fail.

Upon Rouhani's order the implementation of the third step will start on Friday. The President has stressed that whatever the country needs in the field of nuclear technology research and development, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) will act.

Rouhani further stressed that Iran's actions will be within the framework of the IAEA's regulations and, noting that there is still another 60-day deadline ahead for Europe, said whenever they return to their commitments, Iran will also return to its obligations.

The president noted that because of the 4 + 1's failure to meet their commitments after the US departure of the JCPOA, the path Iran had chosen four months ago in regards to the nuclear deal has is now focusing on ways reduce the commitments as already announced.

In the previous two stages by increasing the amount of enrichment reserve and then rising the level of enrichment, the parties, especially the European Union, including 3 European states, were given 60 days, but because of Iran did not achieved its favorable outcome and its own interests in the JCPOA, the beginning of taking third step was put on the agenda. The remarkable point is that Iran's third step was announced just hours after Washington's new sanctions against Iran, specifically targeting the oil industry and its transportation. In the framework of the third step, the President of the Republic of Iran obliged the Atomic Energy Organization to start immediately to provide whatever the technical needs of the country in the field of research and development and put aside all commitments in the field of research and development stipulated in the JCPOA in order to witness the expansion of research and developments (R&D) in all kinds of new centrifuges and everything we need for enrichment, the AEOI will do the same with pace.

The move came after the French foreign minister announced in recent days that the implementation of the proposed Elysee package on maintaining the nuclear deal was subject to Trump's acceptance. The White House, however, yesterday imposed a series of sanctions against some individuals and institutions of the Islamic Republic, and in effect showed that it was not committed to any deal with Iran even on the basis of the French initiative. Macron's proposal included granting a $ 15 billion credit line to buy Iranian oil over a period of months vis-a-vis Tehran's refusal to reduce its commitments in the JCPOA.

West's fear of developing centrifuges

Iran's third step has received much media attention in the world. The most important axis that strongly provoked Western sensitivity was the development of centrifuges. Many analysts have blamed the White House’ measures for failing Macron's efforts to prevent Iran from developing its nuclear capabilities.

Al Jazeera's Web site said in a report that Iran had dropped further nuclear restrictions accepted in the form of JCPOA agreement and noted that Tehran took its third step. According to the analysis, since Washington withdrew from the nuclear deal and tightened sanctions in the context of maximum pressure, Iran has insisted it wants to maintain the JCPOA agreement. Tehran urged the signatory countries that remained at the JCPOA, especially the Europeans that they should take more steps to support economic interests of Iran.

Sources in Iran and the West described the Elysee Palace initiative as a credit line, not a loan, but did not provide details. According to the news channel, while the French proposal was expected to take effect, the situation changed. The US State Department's Iran policy coordinator, Brian Hook, made the clear statement yesterday that Washington would not accept the Macron plan, saying that Washington would not guarantee the exemptions on Iran’s sanctions.

The Guardian also cited Iran's third step in developing centrifuges as the United States ignorance of France's initiative to reduce tensions.

Hours after the new White House sanctions were imposed on Tehran in the oil and shipping sector, the Iranian president also announced the development of research activities and work on new centrifuges for uranium enrichment. ... The US move came at a time when Trump had shown a positive outlook on the French plan at the Group 7 summit in Biarritz, France.

Referring to the continuation of Washington's anti-Iran measures, the newspaper reported when Brian Hook spoke of sanctions on 26 individuals or entities in Iran, Lebanon and Syria, the Financial Times published a report revealing his offer of a multi-million dollar bribe to oil tanker Adrian Darya’s captain to facilitate the seizure of the vessel. Interestingly the US State Department approved the offer more than 10 days ago that was not accepted by the Indian captain.

Fox News Network in its comment noted development of centrifuges, the most important point in Iran's third step in abandoning its commitment in the JCPOA and reiterated that Iran under the agreement, Iran was allowed to maintain a limited number of first-generation centrifuges at two nuclear facilities. Iran says it uses enrichment only to fuel nuclear facilities, but the use of more advanced centrifuges increases Iran's capacity to produce weapons.

France 24 news channel also considered the launch of the third step in terms of developing equipment that would boost Iran's enrichment speed, but believes European nations were given two months to try to rescue the multilateral nuclear deal.

The report also pointed to diplomatic efforts made in recent days and the relative acceptance of Paris’ proposal, and noted that but the United States neither rejected the offer nor responded warmly. But Brian Hook announced yesterday that the US imposed some sanctions today and will impose more sanctions in the future. We cannot express more explicitly that we are committed to a maximum pressure approach and therefore do not guarantee exceptions or exemptions.

