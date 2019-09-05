Spox declares details of Iran FM Zarif's letter to Mogherini

He said that Zarif in a letter to Mogherini announced that due to consequences of the US withdrawal from JCPOA and re-imposition of sanctions against it as well as three European states' inability to fulfill their commitments under the deal and statements of the joint commission, Iran ceases all its commitments in JCPOA in the field of nuclear research and development as of today (Thursday).

"The letter has reiterated that the move was taken just exactly in line with Iran's rights under the JCPOA, especially Clause 36 and in response to extensive and regular violation of the deal over the past 16 months and technical and operational details of stopping Iran's commitments in the field of research and development will be communicated to the IAEA subsequently," he said.

The letter concluded that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready of talks with the remaining parties in JCPOA to show its goodwill and return to the deal as soon as the other parties do their part under the accord, Mousavi said.

