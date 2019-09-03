Mashad hosting Int'l Auto Parts Exhibition

Managing Director of Mashad International Exhibition Company Saeed Seifi told IRNA that the event aims to introduce the capacities of domestic and foreign producers, create competition and suitable ties among the researchers, producers and consumers and contribute to employment and prosperity of production.

Some 100 Iranian and 30 foreign companies from Japan, South Korea, Germany, Italy, China and Turkey are presenting their products in the ongoing event, he said.

Participating companies are engaged in producing auto parts, tire, lubricants, technical and engineering services and other equipment, Seifi said.

The 19th International Auto Parts Exhibition will end on September 6.

