US accuses Russia of trying to send arms to Yemen's Ansarullah

Linda Thomas Greenfield, the US ambassador and permanent representative to the UN, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month, level the accusations during her speech on Wednesday local time.

We have seen disturbing evidence that Moscow is actively seeking contact with the Houthis and discussing arms transfers, Greenfield claimed, adding that there are disturbing reports that “the Russian armed forces have also recruited hundreds of Yemenis” for their “unjustified” war in Ukraine.

“Russia has its own political interests with the Houthis, rather than an agenda for cooperation in this council,” she said.

Without mentioning her own country’s financial and military support for the Zionist regime to press ahead with its genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, the US envoy also implicated Iran for arming the Yemeni resistance.

The United States supports strengthening the capacity of the UN Monitoring Mechanism to inspect ships bound for Yemeni ports and help reduce the flow of arms from Iran to the Houthis, she said, adding that “We will continue to work to hold accountable those who support them.”

Greenfield also claimed that discussions on Yemen’s Ansarullah at the Security Council failed to produce any credible results. Instead, they have ignored the explicit demands of Resolution 2722 and “continued their unprovoked attacks, including on US Navy ships and “continue to target Israel.”

The claims are contrary to the Yemeni army's repeated statements verified by media and other sources that all ships except those linked to the Zionist regime are safe in waters off Yemen.

Yemenis have, time and again said, that they would continue to target Israel or Israel-bound vessels in the Red and Arabian seas as long as the regime goes ahead with its genocide in Gaza and continues its blockade on the strip.

Lately, the Yemeni army also targeted American and British naval and other vessels in response to the two countries’ aggression against Yemen.

Washington and London have faced international criticism for their airstrikes on Yemen under the false pretext of a UNSC resolution that was adopted in order to secure international maritime routes not to violate the sovereignty of another country.

