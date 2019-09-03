Greek National Library welcomes expansion of ties with Iran

Ali Emad, Head of the Library, Museum and Documents of the Majlis, who attended the 85th International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (August 24-30, 2019) in Athens, met on Tuesday with Filipos Tsimpoglou.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed avenues for expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the field of libraries and documents.

Iran's Cultural Attaché and the Director of the Library of the Parliament who attended the meeting referred to the good capacity of the two countries to develop cultural and scientific relations, especially in the field of library and noted that the Greek National Library is one of Europe's oldest active libraries with over 800,000 titles numbered and registered at the center.

Director of the National Library of Greece Tsimpoglou for his part said that the main purpose of holding such conferences on the subject of libraries and book-keeping centers was to urge officials to engage and exchange more in this field.

He also praised the presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the conference and compared the plans to a bridge for closer ties between nations.

The director of the National Library of Greece considered the cooperation in the fields of culture and science as the best and most effective way of bringing the nations closer to one another.

Finally, referring to the role of cultural consultations in communicating with Greek community reference agencies, including the National Library, the Greek official expressed his hope for increased cooperation with Iranian Parliament in this end.

