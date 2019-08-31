Russian, Chinese investors to build tourism complex in Tehran suburb

In an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Farshid Setayeshirad said it is predicted that amount of capital for this project will be about Rls. 100,000 billion which creates about 3,000 direct and over 10,000 indirect job opportunities.

Over 90% of administrative and correspondence steps for the implementation of this tourism project have been carried out, the official noted that the implementation of the project would begin in the near future with environmental and spotting assessments by the City Council.

Setayeshirad, citing that the land for the tourism complex was provided by private sector, went on to say that the area of the complex was 350 hectares, which would be completed and put into operation after a 10-year period by Chinese and Russian multinational investors.

The tourism plan consist of hotels, traditional guest houses, cable cars, lawns ski resorts, swimming pools, conference halls, markets and crafts workshops, man-made forests with other applications for domestic and foreign tourists.

He said Shahriar Tourism Zone will be completed in seven phases.

According to IRNA, Tehran province is divided into 9 tourist zones named as Parand, Damavand, Firouzkouh and Shemiranat each has two zones, and there is one zone envisaged for Shahriar.

Shahriar city is located in west of Tehran province.

Vice-President and Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization Ali Asghar Monesan had announced that thanks to the country's high capabilities in tourism industry, we are now witnessing that the industry has registered a dramatic growth despite of unfair economic sanction imposed by the enemies.

Speaking to reporters, he said some 2,000 tourism projects are being implemented in the country with an investment of Rls. 1.8 billion reflecting the steady growth of tourism industry.

The VP noted that in 2017, some 4.7 million tourists and last year 7.8 million people have entered the country and sanctions and reduction of direct flights, have not reduced the number of foreign tourists to Iran.

Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization allocated Rls. 5 billion for development of Gilan tourism industry, of which Rls. 4 billion will be allocated for the implementation of the tourism project in Steel Lake or other tourist attractions in Astara.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish