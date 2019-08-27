Minister says state's scientific diplomacy proved effective

Mansour Gholami said on Tuesday during a trip to Shahr-e-Kord that in recent years, the Ministry has defined national and international missions for the country's universities, and in the light of this approach Iran has expanded scientific relations and exchanges of experience with the world's scientific centers.

As a result of this policy, 450 joint contracts between university professors with a number of universities around the world have been concluded, and there are currently over 50,000 foreign students studying in Iran.

Gholami stated that the admission of foreign students in the country has increased in the last three years, adding that the universities of the country have high potential to train specialized staff and there is a readiness to accept more international students.

The Minister of Science, Research and Technology noted that all the necessary specialist forces are trained internally and it is hoped that the country's rank in science production will be raised in current year.

Gholami cited support for science and technology parks as one of the other policies of the Ministry of Science and reiterated that there are currently 43 science and technology parks and 197 development centers active in the country.

He announced the formulation of the organizing plan and said that due to the multitude of higher education centers in the country, there is an organizing plan in place, in which the major universities of each province will focus on the smaller universities of the province and thus strengthen the scientific base of these universities and they can support the smaller units in the province.

According to IRNA, the Minister of Science, Research and Technology traveled to Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province on Tuesday to attend the 40th anniversary of university of Shahre-kord.

