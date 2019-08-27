Zarif arrives in Tokyo to meet Japanese officials

Zarif is to meet with his Japanese counterpart Tarō Kōno in Yokohama port to discuss mutual ties, regional and international ties.

Before visit Japan, Zarif had made a trip to China and met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss bilateral relations and the most important regional and international ties.

He is to leave Tokyo for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday.

China and Japan are Iran's economic partners and traditional buyers of Iranian oil.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish