Zarif terms China talks as constructive

In a message posted on Twitter in the Chinese language, Zarif he has "had a broad and constructive dialogue with my good friend, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi."

He further wrote: "We have common views on bilateral, regional and international affairs."

"I proposed a 25-year roadmap to consolidate the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China and to make a positive contribution to the "Belt and Road" initiative, Zarif reiterated.

In his meeting with Yi, the Iranian top diplomat stressed the importance of developing all-out mutual relations.

He condemned the US economic pressures on China as well as the intervention of the US and some Western powers in Beijing’s internal affairs.

Zarif also underlined Iran’s support for a unified China.

Meanwhile, the Chinese top diplomat highlighted the world’s need for multilateralism, the importance of international agreements and preserving the position of the United Nations Security Council in the international arena.

He underlined China’s support for any measures which will result in deescalating tensions, reinforcing security and stability in the region and also Iran’s economic interests in JCPOA.

Describing as all-out and strategic the existing relations between Iran and China, both sides underscored boosting cooperation in all fields.

The Iranian and Chinese minister also discussed developments in Afghanistan.

Zarif arrived in the Chinese capital early on Monday for talks about the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

Zarif’s visit to China occurs upon an official invitation by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish