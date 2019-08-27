China: Iran should enjoy JCPOA implementation reward

According to China's Foreign Ministry, Yi made the remarks in his meeting with his visiting Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

China will back all international efforts underway to support Iran's nuclear program, he said.

He added that China is willing to implement the JCPOA and to play a major role in removing tensions in the Persian Gulf in line with its international responsibilities.

Referring to the current tension in the world and increase of unilateralism and political bullying, Yi said that Iran and China as all-out strategic partners are required to reinforce strategic consultations.

China is eager to defend multilateralism and to protect the legitimate interests of other countries while staying committed to international regulations, he said.

Zarif too noted presently, the growing trend of ignoring and undermining international regulations is threatening international peace and security.

Iran firmly opposes any interventionist measures in internal affairs of other countries, he added

Iran is willing to strengthen its relations with China in political, economic, knowledge and technology, culture and in 'Belt and Road Initiative', Zarif reiterated.

He also elaborated on his consultations in Europe over preserving the JCPOA and emphasized solving the issue through negotiations.

Meanwhile, in a message on Twitter earlier on Tuesday, the Iranian foreign minister described his negotiations with his Chinese counterpart as constructive.

In a message posted on Twitter in the Chinese language, Zarif he has "had a broad and constructive dialogue with my good friend, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi."

He further wrote: "We have common views on bilateral, regional and international affairs."

"I proposed a 25-year roadmap to consolidate the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China and to make a positive contribution to the "Belt and Road" initiative, Zarif reiterated.

Zarif arrived in the Chinese capital early on Monday for talks about the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

Zarif’s visit to China occurs upon an official invitation by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

