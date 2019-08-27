Iran FM leaves Beijing for Tokyo

Zarif, who had arrived in Beijing on Monday, met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss the latest regional and international developments as well as issues of bilateral importance.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in China, the Iranian foreign minister said that during his stay in Beijing, the two sides would discuss the issues concerning the Iran nuclear deal and review a 25-year strategy for relations between Iran and China.

It will be Zarif’s second visit to Japan this year. He will later travel to Malaysia as the last leg of his East Asian tour.

