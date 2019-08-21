Zarif arrives in Norway

He is slated to hold talks with the Norwegian prime minister, industry minister and energy minister during his stay in the country.

Zarif will deliver speech to the Iranian expatriates in Norway tonight.

Last night, he delivered a lecture to the Iranian residing in Sweden and sat down for talks with the country's prime minister, foreign minister and parliament speaker today (Wednesday).

Zarif had earlier visited Kuwait and Finland, and was set to leave for Norway after meeting senior officials in Sweden, including Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom. His tour will also take him to China and Japan.

