According to NITC public relations office, technical failure occurred on HELM 75-mile off Yanbu port at the Red Sea.

NITC technical manager Jabal Ameli said the tanker’s staff are trying to remove the technical problem, adding that the ship is in a stable situation.

Fortunately, the tanker crew are safe and sound, he noted.

Yanbu is a port city at the Red Sea coast of western Saudi Arabia.

