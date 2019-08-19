19 August 2019 - 11:36
IRGC: Iran’s Judiciary, Ports & Maritime Organization to decide on seized British tanker

Tehran, Aug 19, IRNA – The case of a British oil tanker seized last month by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, has to be considered and decided upon by Iran’s Judiciary, and Ports and Maritime Organization, according to the commander of Navy force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony in Tehran to celebrate World Maritime Day, Brigadier-General Alireza Tangsiri said that the seizure and release of Grace 1 supertanker, which was carrying Iranian oil, by British Royal Marines has nothing to do with the British tanker being seized by Iran.

The violations committed by the UK ship are clear, the commander said.

The ship has committed three violations that have to be considered, he added.

The naval forces of the IRGC seized Stena Impero tanker on July 21.

In the following statement, IRGC said that the ship was detained at the request of Hormuzgan province's Ports and Shipping Organization, for not observing international maritime regulations in the waterway.

