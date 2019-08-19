IRGC: Iran’s Judiciary, Ports & Maritime Organization to decide on seized British tanker

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony in Tehran to celebrate World Maritime Day, Brigadier-General Alireza Tangsiri said that the seizure and release of Grace 1 supertanker, which was carrying Iranian oil, by British Royal Marines has nothing to do with the British tanker being seized by Iran.

The violations committed by the UK ship are clear, the commander said.

The ship has committed three violations that have to be considered, he added.

The naval forces of the IRGC seized Stena Impero tanker on July 21.

In the following statement, IRGC said that the ship was detained at the request of Hormuzgan province's Ports and Shipping Organization, for not observing international maritime regulations in the waterway.

