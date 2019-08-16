Iran says domestically-developed S-300 system to be unveiled next week

Brigadier-General Qasem Taqizadeh made the remarks addressing a large crowd of worshippers in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz prior to the city’s Friday prayers while the country is preparing to celebrate the National Defense Industry Day on August 22.

He said that the new missile system will be unveiled next week.

Bavar-373, with a range of 200 kilometers and a height of 27 kilometers, enjoys capabilities more than the Russian S-300.

Defense Ministry officials had previously announced that the system had successfully undergone different tests.

Noting that the missile developed for Bavar-373 is very swift and agile, and is fully Iran-made, Taqizadeh said that the new system will manifest Iran’s defensive power to the world.

Iran’s “Bavar-373” missile system looks a lot different from similar American and Russian models in terms of launcher, radar and missiles.

