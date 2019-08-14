Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 14

** IRAN NEWS

- UK reportedly may release Iran-flagged oil tanker

- INSTEX and FATF are both sides of a coin

- Iran enriched uranium stockpile exceeds 370 kg

** IRAN DAILY

- Gibraltar wants to ease tanker standoff with Iran

- Non-oil exports from PSEEZ up 2% despite US sanctions

- Rouhani calls for enhanced ties with Azerbaijan

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Yemenis will definitely emerge victorious

- Yemen attacks Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport with drones

- Iran earn second win at 2019 CAFA U-19 Championship

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Intra-Yemeni dialogue needed for a united Yemen

- Amir Naderi’s classics “Waiting”, “Harmonica” to hit Iranian theaters again

- Andrea Stramaccioni on verge of leaving Esteghlal

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- INTA to enforce green tax

- Stocks hit new peaks, gold shines

- German exports to Iran halves in H1 as US sanctions bite

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish