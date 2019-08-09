Iran Consul General stresses importance of Parviz Khan border in trade with Iraq

During a visit to Parviz Khan border at the western , the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sulaimaniyah Mehdi Shoushtari met separately with Iraqi and Iranian customs officials and representatives of Iranian and Iraqi organizations and bodies.

During these meetings, while the importance of the existing plans for promoting and expanding the services of this border crossing point highlighted, the necessity of resolving problems and facilitating matters, especially in the field of trade exchange, was emphasized.

The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran also met with the Governor of Qasre Shirin and deliberated on strengthening the infrastructure of Parviz Khan border and resolving existing problems, as well as on the use of Kermanshah Province's capacities in the Islamic Republic of Iran's trade and Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

On the sidelines of his visit to Qasre Shirin city and visiting the official border of Parviz Khan, the official emphasized the important role of this border in trade and export to Iraq and went on to say that Last year a total of $ 9 billion worth of goods were exported to Iraq out of which 3,5 to 4 billion dollars to the Kurdistan Region.

Given the outlook outlined in President's visit to Iraq, the Iranian side is tying the value of exporting goods to Iraq to reach to $ 20 billion witch with its realization trade exchanges with Iraq will increase.

The governor of Qasre Shirin also said that on average we now witness daily export of 800 to 1,200 lorries of goods from the official border of Parviz Khan, which has a greater capacity due to its role in trading with Iraq.

