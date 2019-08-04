Iranian envoy says Zarif's success is cause of US fury

Speaking with IRNA, Iraj Massjedi said on Sunday that the role of the foreign minister in explaining and advancing Iran's foreign policy in the region has foiled the US and the Israeli attempt to mobilize the world against Iran, and prompted them to act childishly.

A look at the experts' views on Foreign Minister Zarif's achievements in the international arena shows that they see him as a top diplomat.

Condemning the US unilateral sanctions on Zarif, Massjedi said that the move apparently shows the US dishonesty in calling for dialogue and peaceful settlement of the mutual disputes.

"This shows the hypocrisy and dishonesty on part of the US that is calling for talks, and at the same time, it sanctions the foreign minister," he said.

The ambassador also noted that the new sanctions on the Iranian foreign minister will not affect his efforts in defense of the country's legitimate rights, or silence the eloquent, reasonable and articulate diplomacy of Iran as the US restrictions on him could when he was visiting New York for UN meeting could not have the slightest impact on his diplomatic efforts.

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the Iranian Foreign Minister on Wednesday "for acting for the Supreme Leader".

Washington had taken action against the senior Iranian diplomat while he was in New York. His movement was restricted to just six districts of New York City.

The measures are taken against the foreign minister while international media are increasingly keen on interview with him. In his latest visit to the US, Zarif spoke with several top US TV channels and news outlets, elaborating on Iran foreign policy.

