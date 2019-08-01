Qom-Pakistan tourism cooperation needs to be expanded: Governor general

Bahram Sarmast, in a meeting with Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Rifat Masoud, said that the relations between the two countries are so friendly that ill-wishers’ efforts to undermine this relationships will not yield any result.

He noted that the security and stability of the neighboring countries are Iran's regional policies, adding that there are excellent cooperation in the fight against terrorism between the two countries of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan.

Sarmast said that Qom is hosting thousands of Pakistani pilgrims every year, adding that Qom officials consider serving pilgrims as their religious and national duty and "we have tried to be a good host for Pakistani pilgrims in Qom".

Sarmast pointed to the presence of Pakistani scholars in the Al-Mustafa International University in Qom for the study of religious sciences, and said that by increasing interactions between the Pakistani embassy and Qom’s officials, "we can take more effective steps to improve the level of scientific and academic cooperation".

In another part of his emarks, he highlighted the holding of a conference on investment opportunities in Qom province in November and highlighted Pakistani investors can get acquainted with the economic opportunities of this province by attending the conference.

The Pakistani ambassador to Iran, for her part, referred to the unique features of Qom province in religious matters, and said that the Pakistani authorities attach special importance to Qom.

Masoud emphasized the increase of economic and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Qom province, and expressed that her country welcomes the increase of interactions between the officials of Qom and the Pakistani Embassy in order to promote cooperation and resolve existing problems.

