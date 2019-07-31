Macron-Rouhani phone talk lasts over 100 minutes: Senior Iranian gov't official

“President Hassan Rouhani and French President Emmanuel Macron’s phone talk lasted over 100 minutes," said president’s chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi on Wednesday.

“This shows that we pursue a rational approach in the region and the world and we have things to say about security and other issues,” he added after a cabinet meeting in Tehran.

Macron called Rouhani on Tuesday night as Europe is trying hard to keep Iran content economically and prevent Tehran from reducing more of its nuclear commitments.

Vaezi also brushed off the “effects of US psychological propaganda war” on the Iranian nation.

The Iranian official reiterated that Iran won’t talk about its actions in the region or its missile and military program. “Our red lines are none of the US business,” he added.

