Tabriz Azad Univ. students win int'l invention festival gold medal

Meysam Amini, a nursing student and Reza Ghorbani, a student of Information Technology at Islamic Azad University of Tabriz, along with 9 of their teammates, introduced some changes and added more features to medical shoes for diabetics at International Invention Festival.

Heating and ventilation monitoring is one of the new features of this medical shoe.

Abbas Shirzadeh, Riyadh Aaya Kaljohi, Ghasem Fakorizad, Javad Sajjadi Khasghi, Naser Derakhshani, Mir Saeed Fatemi Heydar Abad, Hamid Sadat, Behnam Amini, and Alireza Ebrahimzadeh also took part in this project.

The Silicon Valley International Invention Festival benefits from the most extensive support and privileges that can be granted to an exhibition. It is under the patronage of the City of Santa Clara, the International Federation of Inventors Associations – IFIA, the Geneva Invention Exhibition, the Palexpo and of the World Intellectual Property Organization – WIPO.

