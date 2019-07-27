Shamkhani: Seizure of UK tanker aimed at maintaining maritime security

In a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alavi on Satruday, he highlighted Iran's stable policy in pursuing ties based on self-restraint and understanding with neighbors, saying that certain regional states, through their hasty measures, eliminate grounds for dialogue and understanding and make it difficult to bring regional crises under control.

"Regional security should be ensured using indigenous capacities and regional states' cooperation, as aligns' intervention will bring nothing, but further problems," he said.

Expressing concern over continued massacre of innocent Yemenis, Shamkhani said Yemeni crisis has no military solution and global community should prevent Saudi Arabia and UAE's illegitimate attacks on the impoverished country using political approaches based on Yemenis' demands.

Referring to seizure of an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and the hue and cry made by certain western and regional states, he said, "We believe that all countries should observe maritime regulations for security reasons."

Bin Alavi, for his part, stressed the need for using past experience to block rising tensions in the region and avoid actions fanning flames of instability and insecurity, urging an end to use of military means to remove political disputes.

"All countries should observe safety regulations, especially in Strait of Hormuz, and avoid actions escalating crises and adversely affect theirs and others' trade," he said.

