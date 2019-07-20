Iran calls on UK to follow int'l maritime regulations

During the meeting which was held upon UK side's demand, Iran's position as regard UK tanker's violation which was verified by officials of Iran Ports and Maritime Organization was highlighted.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in a statement on Friday announced seizure of a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement said that a British oil tanker named 'Stena Impero' was detained late on Friday in the Strait of Hormuz at the request of Hormuzgan province's Ports and Shipping Organization, for not observing international maritime regulations in the waterway.

Following seizure, the oil tanker was delivered to the Ports and Shipping Organization to undergo legal procedures, the statement said.

