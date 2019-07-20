IRGC: British tanker escorted by British warship

Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said Saturday that the English tanker "Stena Impero" was escorted by a British warship which was entering the Strait of Hormuz in reverse direction regardless of the rules and regulations of the sea and was in the possible collision with other ships, was stopped by the IRGC’s Naval unit at the request of the Hormuzgan Ports and Maritime Organization.

The official noted, "Contrary to maritime rules and regulations, the British tanker switched off its GPS device and instead of moving towards the entrance of the Persian Gulf in the Strait of Hormuz, it was entering from the exit route in the south, which after, and even the resistance and interference of the warship of the British Royal Navy, the flights of two helicopters and attempt to stop the IRGC's commandos from conducting their mission, was stopped by the decisiveness and speed of the Iranian forces and it was guided to the coastal harbor for legal investigations and measures.”

The IRGC spokesman described the "strict observance of international rules and maritime regulations by all vessels intending to travel in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the security and tranquility of this strategic area," and insisted that these laws are not solely appropriate for this area, and in the other waterways in the world are also observed and naturally due to the sensitivities caused by provocative and unprofessional presence of trans-regional forces in the area, the application of these rules has become even more important.”

The Spox warned on the arrogant, provocative and threatening behaviors of some foreign vessels and the lack of compliance with international maritime regulations, and underscored, “The Navy, along with other armed forces, on behalf of the Iranian people, in the process of applying international law and also, national sovereignty in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are acting resolutely and will not allow the national interests and security of the region as a global demand are undermined by eccentric behaviors of the foreigners.”

The IRGC spokesman concluded, “The seized British tanker is currently in the hands of the Hormuzgan Ports and Maritime Organization and the legal and judicial proceedings are underway.

