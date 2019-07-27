Envoy decries US-UK attempt to jeopardize peace in Persian Gulf

"#US and #UK violate int’l law and then try to scramble an anti-#Iran coalition. Many with open eye are aware of the dangers and rhetorical pronouncements of these two and will not fall for it," Ambassador Morteza Moradian wrote in his Twitter account on Friday evening.

The remarks came in reaction to the proposal of a former head of the US Joint Chief of Staff to form a naval coalition to provide so-called security in the international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb.

Iran has seized a Britain-flagged tanker in the strategic Strait. Iranian officials say the tanker had violated International Law of the Sea.

The proposal of a naval coalition has been echoed by several US officials including the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

9156**1416

