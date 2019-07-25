Iran, Hungary stress developing academic cooperation

Rajabi Yazdi referred to Iran’s efforts to accept Iranian students’ clinic courses in medical sciences fields from Hungarian universities and called for Hungarian ministry’s support.

Meanwhile, Bódis appreciated exact planning and accepting Hungarian academic delegations visiting Shiraz and Yazd, and expressed readiness for drawing the roadmap for scientific and academic cooperation between two sides.

He also described verifying Iranian hospitals’ certificates as an important step in line with facilitating training Iranian students in Hungary.

Both sides underlined increase in the number of Iranian students in Hungary, presenting facilities for attracting students, supporting granting scholarship and efforts for promoting relations.

