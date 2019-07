233 pilgrims from Mianeh, Azashar and Mamaqan cities of East Azarbaijan province left Iran for Mecca on Thursday, departing from Tabriz International Shahid Madani Airport.

Also, the last group of Iranian pilgrims from the northern Semnan province will leave for Mecca on Friday.

Saudi Arabia accepts pilgrims from around the world in batches and caravans before the main rituals that will begin on August 9.

