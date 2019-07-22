Kharrazi: Iran is straightforward on defense issues

Kharrazi told IRNA commenting on the UK threat to impose more sanctions after seizure of the UK oil tanker.

Iranian nation keep living despite all sanctions against the country, said Kharrazi stressing that the nation is ready to resist to all pressures and restrictions in order to preserve its status and independence.

About the July 19 seizure of a British oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, Kharrazi said Iran did not violate any country's territory during the past 250 years; however, it stands up to any aggressors.

The Navy of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said in a statement on July 19 that it seized of a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement said that a British oil tanker named 'Stena Impero' was detained in the southern Iranian region at the request of Hormuzgan Province's Ports and Maritime Organization, for not observing International Law of the Sea (ILOS) in the Persian Gulf waterway.

Referring to the July 6 capture of a supertanker carrying Iranian oil by the UK off the coast of Spain based on the baseless accusations, Kharrazi said he hopes Britain would release the tanker and the same would happen to the British vessel in Iran after following legal formalities.

However, the UK should know that such moves will bring nothing to London, Kharrazi stressed.

