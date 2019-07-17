Mutual legal MoU with Iran to take effect: Iraqi Justice Minister

Al-Shawani noted that the relations between Iraq and Iran are currently in the best condition and "we are trying to provide an appropriate platform for the implementation of the MoU signed between the two countries.

He expressed hope that the cooperation in this period of the Iraqi government's term will widen further between the two justice ministries.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad Iraj Masjedi, for his part, highlighted that he discussed the process of cooperation between the two countries and the MoU signed with the Iraqi Justice Minister.

Masjedi added that the four MoUs include the extradition of convicts and offenders, criminal and civil rights cooperation are the most important memoranda that the two countries are willing to activate.

He added that at today's meeting, the Iraqi Justice Minister has been invited to visit Iran and meet his Iranian counterpart.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad congratulated Al-Shawani’s election as the Iraqi Minister of Justice, and the Iraqi Justice Minister also commended Masjedi.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish