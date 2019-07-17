Iran withstood disproportionate imposed war 1980-1988

Following the adoption of the Resolution by the Security Council, a Belgium delegation was assigned to conduct a probe to identify the initiator of the war to the UN secretary general.

The delegation on December 9, 1991, in a report to the UN secretary general citing the documents, made clear that Iraq was the aggressor and the initiator of the deadly war. The then UN Secretary General Javier Perez de Cuellar declared Iraq as the aggressor and presented his report to the UN Security Council.

The war of Iraq against Iran politically, militarily, strategically and geopolitically bears significant points some of which were elaborated on by prominent analysts over the past dozens of years.

One of the main points is that the former Iraqi dictator Saddam enjoyed support from more than 80 countries during the eight-year conflict.

The main supporter of Saddam in the war was the US. Zbigniew Kazimierz Brzezinski, the US national security advisor for ex-president Jimmy Carter believed that waging a regional conflict against Iran was a good way to prevent spread of the Islamic Revolution.

The American strategist insisted that in confrontation with the Islamic Revolution, the US must strengthen the states that are able to conduct a military operation against Iran.

At a secret meeting with Saddam on shared border of Iraq and Jordan, the US national security advisor stated that Washington will fully support any Iraqi military aggression on Iran.

According to the documents, only one week after the aggression of Saddam on Iran, five AWACS surveillance aircraft, then the most advanced reconnaissance planes, were delivered to Saudi Arabia with the aim of helping Baghdad.

At the same time, the US Central Intelligence Agency provided the Iraqi Baath regime with satellite images of Iran's forces and oil installation.

Washington also gave a 840 million dollar aid to Iraq to import food products to prevent any public uprising of opposition standing against the war with Iran. It also gave Baghdad a one-billion-dollar loan to buy weapons.

Although Iraq was on the US list of the state sponsors of terrorism for years, was excluded from the list by Washington to have access to further arm sales.

The White House also encouraged Riyadh to deprive Iran of his main income by decreasing the oil price, so that Tehran could not afford the cost of the Iraqi-imposed war.

Economic statistics show that during the eight-year conflict, Saddam received more than 60 billion dollars financial support from Western states to meet its economic needs.

The war against Iran was totally disproportionate in terms of finance and weapons capabilities. Western and Eastern states of the world at the time provided the Saddam regime with thousands of tanks, armored personnel carrier and mortars.

When recapturing the strategic island, Fav, Iraq had a fleet of 700 fighters and bombers.

The number, along with more than 300 surface to surface Soviet-made Scud-B missiles, refurbished by German experts, as well as a large stockpile of chemical weapons supplied by the US and European states, have turned Iraq into a gigantic war machine.

Iraq could promote its Army from 27 divisions in 1986 to 50 divisions in 1991..

Beside the US, Brazil and Argentina supplied significant equipment for Baghdad.

In addition, Italy and Belgium supported Iraq with anti-armor missiles and contributed to build long-range artillery and manufacture equipment for the Iraqi army.

France gave a financial aid of more than seven billion dollars to Saddam. Also, advanced fighters such as Mirage and Super Étendard, as well as laser missiles were added to the Iraqi Army by Paris.

Germany also played a major role in supporting Iraq in the aggression on Iran by sending chemicals. The contribution enabled Baghdad to manufacture a large stockpile of chemical weapons and use them against Iran.

The alignment of Washington and Moscow in supporting Saddam's regime was another unique feature of the 1980-1988 conflict.

The two states after the World War II entered the marathon of the Cold War. During the period, the US and the former Soviet Union were confronting each other in every political, military and even economic and scientific domain, such as Vietnam War, Korean War, the Construction of Berlin Wall in 1961, the arms race and the currencies rate. But the two were surprisingly united in supporting Iraq in the imposed war against Iran.

The commanders of the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics also helped Baghdad through military advisory. Eighty-five percent of the military equipment and weapons of Iraq were made by the USSR when it attacked Iran.

Besides receiving the direct military support, Iraq also invited Soviet missile experts for developing its own ballistic missile program.

On the other hand, Jordan was a pioneer Arab supporter of Saddam. Following the Arab League Summit in Iraq and Tunisia, the relations between Amman and Baghdad was deepened. Hussein, the former King of Jordan, explicitly supported the Iraqi invasion against Iran.

Western media at the time reported that King Hussein deployed 5,000 military forces to Iraq to help provide domestic security. Event the Jordanian port Aqaba turned into a destination for the Western aid to Iraq.

Kuwait, too, helped the Iraqi war machine by giving Baghdad the access to its soil and airbase. It also contributed a 14-billion dollar cash financial aid as well as more than 16 billion dollars worth of services.

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar respectively donated one billion dollars of aid by the end of 1981. Kuwait along with Saudi Arabia also agreed to give the oil revenues of a neutral zone

Riyadh, among the Arab states, was considered the most serious sponsor of Iraq in the eight-year war against Iran as its financial aid to Baghdad accounted for more than 30 billion dollars of the total 70-billion-dollar contribution.

Sudan deployed hundreds of forces to the Iraqi battle field in 1982. Then Sudanese President Jaafar Nimeiry, bases were set up for registering volunteer forces for deployment to the war against Iran.

Countries such as Bahrain, Oman, Morocco, Algeria, Libya and Somalia also lined up behind Saddam in his aggression against Iran.

The Western and Arab states sponsored Saddam's regime through breaching international law and humanitarian principles in the conflict with Iran, but at the end Iran was the winner of the anti-humanitarian alliance.

