French president aide offers suggestion for controlling tension: Zarif

Iran told Emanuel Bonne that either the US should stop the economic war against Iran or Europe should make the necessary moves, said Zarif, adding that he does not want to play the role of a mediator.

Answering a question whether he will go to New York meeting or not, he said that he doesn’t have a visa yet.

He said that the trip is for participating in the United Nations Economic and Social Council, and added that he will have some meetings with media think tanks.

Zarif said that after the New York meeting, he will go to Caracas, Venezuela, to partake in the Non-Alignment Movement, and then to two other Latin American countries.

He said that Iran has not left the negotiation table, but the US did and now they are making a deceitful claim that they are ready for talks.

If they are ready for talks, they need stop their economic terrorism against the people of Iran.

Regarding the British oil tanker, he said that evidently, it has passed, but they say it hasn’t to increase tensions, which is worthless, and is aimed at covering up their weaknesses.

