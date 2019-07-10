Iran received no suggestion on US return to JCPOA: FM spox

Asked by IRNA reporters on Tuesday if the French President Emanuel Macron in talks with his Iranian counterpart has proposed anything on the US return to the joint commission of the JCPOA, Mousavi said that no such a suggestion was made to Iran.

Mousavi said, the independence of the European countries, particularly France, is a matter of their own business, but Iran welcomes their presence and participation in such issues, as Paris is a signatory to the JCPOA and its efforts is considered as a commitment to save the deal.

He added that Iran's demand is to implement the current deal that is being breached by the European parties.

The spokesman noted that no new negotiation has been proposed, and all the talks are focused on the implementation of the current deal and fulfillment of the obligations of the three European countries plus Russia and China.

"Iran has not received any official suggestion," he said.

Tehran will welcome any effort made out of good faith to de-escalate tensions and promote diplomacy, Mousavi said.

He confirmed that the agenda of the visit of diplomatic aide of President Macron, Emmanuel Bonne to Tehran is to reduce tensions.

