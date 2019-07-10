FM spox: Iran hails France efforts to keep JCPOA

Speaking in a press conference in IRNA, Abbas Mousavi said France is a party to the JCPOA and that Iran welcomes the French efforts in the framework of the nuclear deal as a part of responsibility to keep the deal alive.

Asked about to the imminent visit to Iran of French president aide Emmanuel Bonne who is scheduled to meet Iranian Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, he said that after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and its renegade on the JCPAO, the Islamic Republic of Iran resorted to reciprocity vis-a-vis imposing US unilateral sanctions on Iran by adopting a mechanism to reduce commitments to JCPOA.

Accordingly, we are facing diplomatic struggle in regional and international levels, he reiterated.

When the US pulled out of the deal, we observed no struggle since US act was the blatant violation of the deal, Mousavi said adding that now that Iran has reduced some of its commitments for creating balance between its commitments and rights enshrined by the JCPOA, some states express concern and issue statements.

We had earlier told the other parties that Iran will not overlook its people's rights and will at the same time remain committed, he said.

The issue had also been raised in Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's letter to P4+1 and in officials' remarks and statements, he said.

Despite taking such position by Iran, doors of diplomacy are still open, Mousavi reiterated.

He noted that European officials' trips to Iran are in line with de-escalation and avoiding confrontation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian diplomat referred to US illegal and unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal and consequently imposition of the so-called crippling sanctions and the maximum pressure as examples of US acts against Iran.

Mousavi said that Iran considers such measures as economic terrorism and economic warfare.

