US' call for IAEA meeting on Iran "odd move": Spokesman

Washington has called for an emergency meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to discuss the nuclear deal and Iran's measures.

The United Nations' body has said that the meeting will be held next Wednesday.

If such a request is made, Iran will not sit idly by, and will put forth Washington's all violations of commitments and breaches of agreements, Abbas Mousavi told reporters at his weekly press conference.

"The JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) has political, security and economic dimensions, among others, which have been reached through the two-year marathon talks, with undeniable regional and global effects," he said.

"The US withdrawal from the JCPOA should not be regarded as an indication to the agreement's weakness," he said.

Iran sees the JCPOA a big, significant achievement for both the Iranian people and the regional and global peace and stability, the spokesman.

Iran believes that the agreement in its current status can meet many needs, he said, adding that "if the JCPOA fails, it would be regretful for everybody".

Commenting on Iraq's decision to integrate the Popular Mobilization Force, known as Al Hashd Al Shaabi, into the country's Armed Forces, the Iranian spokesman said, "We respect the decisions made by the Iraq's government, and consider it a domestic issue of Iraq."

He also praised the role of the popular forces in the fight against terrorism in Iraq.

