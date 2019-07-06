Russia mocks US request to convene IAEA Board of Governors on Iran

"Intl.relations are full of surprises which contradict common sense. US withdrew from JCPOA and tries to ruin it completely in violation of intl. law," Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account on Friday night.

He added: "And it was the US who requested today an IAEA BG session to blame Iran for its minor deviations from secondary JCPOA’ provisions."

"A member of the IAEA Board of Governors asked for an urgent session on Iran next week. O’K, but what the Board is going to discuss? Iranian deviations from JCPOA? From the viewpoint of the IAEA mandate they don’t constitute violation or concern. BG is not a proper place to consider them."

Earlier, the Iranian diplomatic mission in Vienna in a message described US request as a sad irony, saying: "The fact that the U.S, as the prime violator of the JCPOA, has tabled this request, indicates its isolation in contradicting multilateralism and rule of law in international affairs."

"Iran’s recent decisions, which are exercised in response to the situation caused by the U.S, including by imposing sanctions on all who want to implement their commitments under the JCPOA, tend to bring about the lost balance of the deal and are fully in line w/ its provisions," it added.

In the meantime earlier, Ulyanov referred to Iran's exceeding 300kg enriched uranium as the outcome of the US sanctions.

"Iran's stockpiles of low enriched uranium exceeded 300 kg. This is a deviation from voluntary commitment under #JCPOA, but has nothing to do with a violation of the NPT or development of nuclear weapons," he noted

