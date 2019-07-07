Russia: JCPOA ball in US court

Speaking to reporters, Kosachev said just the United States will be able to save the JCPOA, adding that Iran's demands for preserving the nuclear deal are logical.

Referring to the fact that the ball is now in the US' court, he said just the US is able to save the agreement from the United Nations Security Council.

He added that the uranium enrichment indices are not important at the moment, but Tehran's readiness for returning to the JCPOA is of importance.

First the US inflicted heavy blow to the JCPOA and then the European states delayed implementation of their commitments as regards starting the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges, Kosachev reiterated.

Earlier on Sunday, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araqchi said: "Today is the last day of the 60-day opportunity given to the Europeans and since Iran has not gained what it expects from its JCPOA commitments, it is to start the second phase of reducing its commitments."

He added that the move, of course, is in a way that there is a chance for diplomacy and interaction during the period and if the chance is not used, no one should doubt that Iran's decision to reduce commitments will go on.

"The JCPOA is an international document that has recognized Iran as a powerful country that has nuclear, heavy water and enrichment technology. We want the JCPOA to continue; however, our, demands from the document must be met. Otherwise, we will reconsider our commitments to it, and if the Europeans do not satisfy our demands, we will take steps towards that."

Referring to the fact that the US has requested the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency to hold a meeting, he said, "There is comedy here; the US that has withdrawn from the deal had called for a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors. Though any country can demand the meeting, China and Russia have spurned the US request and the US is now isolated."

Referring to President Hassan Rouhani and French President Emmanuel Macron's phone call, he said that it was "constructive", and added that the inclination of the Europeans, China and Russia to find a solution is clearly seen, though the US sanctions and pressures have worsened the situation.

Asked about the recent meeting of the JPCOA joint arbitral commission in Vienna, Araqchi said that the road for diplomacy is open, but any settlement to the dispute should meet Iran's demands.

