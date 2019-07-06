Iran to roll out second phase of nuclear commitments reduction on Sunday

The new decisions are set to be announced in a government spokesman press conference on Sunday that will be attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) announced on May 8 the first phase of reduction of Tehran's nuclear commitments.

The measures were announced exactly a year after US President Donald Trump’s Administration withdrew from the pact, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran.

Then, Iran said that it will not abide by the limitations on heavy water and uranium production.

The SNSC declared that Iran will take further steps to reduce its commitments within 60 days (July 07) if the European signatories of the nuclear deal don’t take actions to allow Iran to benefit from the economic dividends of its nuclear limitation.

Last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran won’t stick to the limitation on nuclear enrichment of 3.67%.

However, the Iranian government has said that it’s actions are reversible whenever the three European signatories, namely Germany, France and the UK, respect their own commitments to help Iran to preserve its interests.

Iran is urging Europe to buy its oil or use the dividends of its oil sales to help run a special payment channel, called INSTEX, to continue bilateral trade.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish